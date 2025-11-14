Benjamin Haycraft Sells 10,000 Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,342.36. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Haycraft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,972 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $17,445.48.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Plug Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Plug Power from $1.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Plug Power by 215.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 915,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 625,694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Plug Power by 50.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,977,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,695,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 714,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

