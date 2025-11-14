Geode Capital Management LLC Has $917.12 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,367,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 102,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.71% of eBay worth $917,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1,470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete Research raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,367.48. This represents a 92.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

