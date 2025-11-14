MassRoots (MSRT) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 -$14.71 million 693.00 MassRoots Competitors $1.03 billion $4.75 million -130,390.62

MassRoots’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots. MassRoots is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A MassRoots Competitors -5.74% -12.84% -3.11%

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots’ peers have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Computer Programming, Data Processing, & Other Computer Related” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Computer Programming, Data Processing, & Other Computer Related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MassRoots peers beat MassRoots on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

