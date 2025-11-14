Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $167.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

