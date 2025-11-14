Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.06.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.