Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4,145.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,667,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,960,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Knife River by 40.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after buying an additional 357,133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Knife River by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,179,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,429,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,239,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Up 0.1%

KNF stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. Knife River Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Knife River from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Report on KNF

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.