iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Position Raised by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,421,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,713 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,148,000 after purchasing an additional 898,849 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,932,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,915,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after buying an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

