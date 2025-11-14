Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $34.86 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,758 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $34,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 317,530 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 48.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after buying an additional 293,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $23,501,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $16,802,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AeroVironment by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,630,000 after acquiring an additional 139,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total transaction of $170,038.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,094.06. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,567. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,157. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings cut AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.07.

AeroVironment Stock Down 8.6%

AVAV stock opened at $295.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.14. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.96. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

