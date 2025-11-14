Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 2.7%

VXF opened at $204.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.14.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

