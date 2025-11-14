Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Invests $5.72 Million in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,018.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:AVY opened at $176.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $207.99. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.