Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Sells 2,280 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 33,315.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $440,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 184.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 151.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,285,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,340,000 after buying an additional 1,694,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

