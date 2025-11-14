Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $59,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.2% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.28.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,400. This represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $291.75 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.54 and a 12-month high of $310.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

