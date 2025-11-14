National Pension Service Has $46.10 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $46,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $73,020,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $601.90 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $665.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $621.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

