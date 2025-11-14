Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 257 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.7% during the second quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $304.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.21. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.67. The company has a market cap of $320.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

