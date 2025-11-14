Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 67,773 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,835 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 981.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $51,330,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $37,632,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.