PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.2%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $247.96 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $403.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.