Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Grows Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,019.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $975.72 and its 200 day moving average is $826.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $401.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

