Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 2,987 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vertiv by 985.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $77,820,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $163.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average is $135.01. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

