1,346 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Acquired by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,346 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 473.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

