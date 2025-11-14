Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 63.1% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $81.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

