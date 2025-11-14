Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 44,581 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,154,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,581 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $87,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $61.11 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

