Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 133,059 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,059 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Snowflake worth $986,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $3,900,134,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $555,847,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,309,000 after buying an additional 1,363,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,693,000 after buying an additional 763,673 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.89.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 527,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,132,956. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $11,318,499.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,808.60. This trade represents a 58.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $120.10 and a one year high of $280.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

