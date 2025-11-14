M&G PLC Sells 3,538 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

M&G PLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $101.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $109.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

