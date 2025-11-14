Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Nucor worth $773,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 627.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 51.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 26.4% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,436.08. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,882.24. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,189 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.35. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $158.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

