9,978 Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX Bought by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Novus Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $777.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

