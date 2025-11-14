Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 6,342 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 99.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 208.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

