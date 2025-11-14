K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 289 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Benchmark lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $325,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,721 shares in the company, valued at $16,860,951. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,421 shares of company stock worth $33,573,980 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $716.58 and a 200-day moving average of $703.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

