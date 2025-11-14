PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,146 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $37,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.56. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $103.46.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.