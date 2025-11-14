Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $PHB

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 845,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 58,750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

PHB stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.