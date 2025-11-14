Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $98.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.