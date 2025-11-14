Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,351 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Affirm makes up approximately 2.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Affirm by 190.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 468.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Affirm by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,413. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,761,596 shares of company stock worth $148,662,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.