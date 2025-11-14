Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 541 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $114.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.