RAM Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF $DFSB

RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.5% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSB. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,321,000. Passive Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $19,387,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $9,040,000. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFSB opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $53.86.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

