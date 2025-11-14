RAM Investment Partners LLC Buys 172 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 72,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2,448.7% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 22,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Stock Down 0.9%

Visa stock opened at $335.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.69. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $615.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.