Bae Systems PLC $BAESY Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bae Systems were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Bae Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Bae Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 62,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bae Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bae Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bae Systems by 116.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Bae Systems in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bae Systems in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bae Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bae Systems Stock Performance

BAESY opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. Bae Systems PLC has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $111.96.

Bae Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

