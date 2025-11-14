RAM Investment Partners LLC Acquires 59,200 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,694,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $58,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,084 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

