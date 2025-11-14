JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,382,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,341,000 after buying an additional 1,072,456 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,501,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,343,000 after acquiring an additional 120,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,388,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,799,000 after purchasing an additional 661,733 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,711,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,839,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,026,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

