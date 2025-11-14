Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Linde makes up 3.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $51,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Linde by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,108 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Linde Stock Performance
LIN stock opened at $428.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.60. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $486.38.
Linde Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
