Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $267.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC raised their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.