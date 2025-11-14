Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires 683 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

