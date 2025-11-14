Omega Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

