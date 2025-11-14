Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,429,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $565.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

