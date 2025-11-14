Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 4,482 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $26,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Diageo by 2,331.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 127,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $132.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.