Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $129.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

