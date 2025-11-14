Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $2,992,594. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $336.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.01. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $345.84. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

