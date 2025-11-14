Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $18.88 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 325.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $568,162.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,528.88. This represents a 14.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $151,662.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,266.52. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,298 shares of company stock worth $1,029,349. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $68.99 on Friday. Hexcel Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Hexcel had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

