L & S Advisors Inc Buys 5,520 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.3% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $806.56 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $841.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $784.04 and its 200-day moving average is $707.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

