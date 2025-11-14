L & S Advisors Inc Has $23.11 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 7,605.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up about 2.3% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $106.79 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $112.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.