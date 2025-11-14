Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telkom SA SOC
- What is a support level?
- Tesla Has Been Trapped in a 10% Range for Months—What’s Going On?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- dLocal Falls Despite Blowout Q3 Results—What Investors Are Missing
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Ondas Holdings Signals a Rebound as Drone Demand Soars
Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.