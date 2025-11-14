James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.73. James River Group shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 213,908 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

James River Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $256.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of James River Group by 684.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,162,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,781 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in James River Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

